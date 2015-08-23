(Corrects story tag, rest unchanged)
* Graffiti still adorns embassy four years after attack
* Britain celebrates historic moments as it reopens the
building
By Guy Faulconbridge
TEHRAN, Aug 23 "Death to England" is scrawled in
oddly tidy Farsi above a photograph of Queen Elizabeth on the
wall of the 19th Century embassy in Tehran, testimony to the
perception here that Britain is a perfidious intriguer in
Iranian affairs.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond reopened the
embassy in Tehran on Sunday, nearly four years since it was
ransacked by protesters who left graffiti across the walls of a
building which many in Iran believe is a lair of spies working
for the "Old Fox", as Britain is sometimes known.
On the doors to a grand reception room where Winston
Churchill held a birthday dinner attended by Joseph Stalin and
Franklin D. Roosevelt during the 1943 Tehran conference, writing
in red marker pen still reads: "Death to England. Death to
Israel. As long as we are alive, we are fighting."
It looks as if someone has tried to wash it off with little
effect. A mirror remains smashed in the room where the leaders
of Britain, the Soviet Union and the United States discussed
their strategy for winning World War Two.
"This embassy and this special compound is a very special
place: Since Britain acquired it in 1869, it has witnessed great
moments both in the history of Iran and of Britain," said
Hammond, the second British foreign secretary to visit Iran
since the 1979 revolution toppled the U.S.-backed Shah.
"Reopening the embassy is the logical next move - a key step
in building confidence and trust between two great nations,"
Hammond told embassy staff.
The Union Jack flag was raised in the gardens to conclude
the opening ceremony and the embassy perimeter was guarded by
dozens of Iranian police.
In 2011, the flag was burned by protesters who looted the
embassy and smashed some treasures, prompting Britain to shut it
down and order out Iranian diplomats from London.
A portrait of Queen Victoria was torn in two, the head was
cut out of a portrait of Edward VII and a picture of Queen
Elizabeth was stolen. The portraits of Victoria and Edward are
being restored in London. The picture of Elizabeth was last seen
being carried by a protester over the gates of the compound.
There had been regular protests outside the British embassy
over the years since the 1979 Islamic revolution, but none were
as violent as the 2011 storming in response to nuclear-related
sanctions from London.
At the time, Prime Minister David Cameron called the attack
"outrageous and indefensible" and scolded the Iranian government
for failing to defend British staff and protect the building.
Protesters smashed the large stone lion and unicorn on the
gates at the elegant ambassadorial residence. It has not been
replaced.
"The Iranians have always considered this embassy to somehow
be a special centre of sort of colonial intrigue in Persian
affairs," said one diplomatic source in Tehran.
Built as a symbol of imperial might when Britain was locked
into the 'Great Game' struggle for influence with swiftly
expanding Tsarist Russia, the embassy has been the subject of
much speculation in Tehran. In 2007, Iranian media carried
stories of a secret tunnel running under a carpet shop and used
to smuggle "spies and prostitutes" into the embassy.
A string of disputes, sometimes bloody, have marked Iran's
diplomatic relations with the Great Powers over the years.
Alexander Griboyedov, the Tsar's ambassador to what was then
Persia, and the entire Russian embassy staff were killed by a
mob in 1829 after Persia ceded what is now Georgia, Armenia and
some of southern Azerbaijan to the Tsar's growing empire.
The U.S. embassy in Tehran was sacked in the early days of
the Islamic Revolution in 1979 by students who feared a repeat
of a 1953 coup when the CIA orchestrated the overthrow of Prime
Minister Mohammad Mossadegh. The U.S. hostage crisis lasted 444
days and Washington and Tehran have not resumed diplomatic ties.
Churchill had advocated the toppling of Mossadegh, who had
nationalized the Anglo-American Oil Company.
In 1980, Britain's elite Special Air Service (SAS) stormed
the Iranian embassy overlooking Hyde Park in London after six
gunmen demanding the release of Arab prisoners from the
southwestern Khuzestan province took 26 hostages inside.
Iran thanked Britain for saving all but one of the hostages.
