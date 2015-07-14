VIENNA, July 14 The limited nuclear enrichment research and development work Iran is permitted to engage in under a nuclear deal it concluded with major powers on Tuesday will not increase the risk that Tehran could get an atomic weapon, Britain said.

"We are confident that the restricted R&D opportunities that are available to Iran under this agreement will maintain the breakout time, which has always been our primary consideration," British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told reporters.

The goal of the agreement concluded by the two sides is to increase the amount of time it would take Iran to produce nuclear fuel for a single atomic weapon - so-called breakout time - to one year from current estimates of two to three months. Iran denies having nuclear weapons ambitions.

Hammond added that the deal also offered an opening for Iran to improve its relations with the West. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by John Irish)