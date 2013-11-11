Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
LONDON Nov 11 World powers would lift some of the sanctions they have imposed on Iran if a preliminary deal over its nuclear programme could be reached, Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday after the latest round of talks ended without agreement.
"An interim agreement would involve offering Iran limited, proportionate sanctions relief," Hague told the British parliament, reiterating that a "deal is on the table ... and can be reached".
Britain wanted an interim agreement with Iran as a first step towards a full deal on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, he added, in an update to lawmakers. Despite reports to the contrary, he said world powers had a united stance in talks with Iran at the weekend and that no one country had vetoed a deal.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.