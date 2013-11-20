ISTANBUL Nov 20 The remaining differences
between Iran and world powers over a potential deal to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme are narrow and a historic deal is
within reach, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on
Wednesday.
"The differences that remain between the parties are narrow
and I believe they can be bridged with political will and
commitment," Hague told a news conference in Istanbul.
"It is the best chance for a long time to make progress on
one of the gravest problems in foreign policy."
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
editing by Patrick Graham)