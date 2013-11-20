(Adds quotes, background)

ISTANBUL Nov 20 Remaining differences between Iran and world powers over a potential deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme are narrow and a historic deal is within reach, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

Iranian negotiators and diplomats from the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany were due to meet on Wednesday in Geneva to discuss a proposed deal under which Iran would suspend parts of its programme in exchange for some sanctions relief.

"The differences that remain between the parties are narrow and I believe they can be bridged with political will and commitment," Hague told a news conference in Istanbul.

"This is an historic opportunity to build agreement on how to curb nuclear proliferation in the Middle East and potentially to set our relations with Iran on a different path. It is the best chance for a long time to make progress on one of the gravest problems in foreign policy," he said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Tehran would not step back from its nuclear rights and he had set "red lines" for his negotiators in Geneva.

"There is an opportunity here to make an agreement and that remains the case whatever commentary is going on around the world or whatever fresh statements are made," Hague said, when asked about Khamenei's comments. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Patrick Graham)