LONDON, July 21 Britain will on Friday brief
businesses on how to capitalise on commercial opportunities in
Iran thrown up by the lifting of sanctions and unfreezing of
assets following a landmark deal with world powers over Tehran's
nuclear programme.
Under the accord reached in Vienna last week, Iran will be
subjected to long-term curbs on its nuclear programme in return
for the lifting of U.S., European Union and U.N. sanctions. The
deal was signed by the United States, Britain, China, France,
Germany, Russia and the EU.
"British companies will have noted very clearly the fact
that the agreement that has been made will, if all goes
according to plan, lead to the gradual relaxation of sanctions
and, as important, the release of a significant value of Iranian
frozen assets," British foreign minister Philip Hammond said.
British diplomat Simon Gass, a former ambassador to Iran who
took part in the nuclear negotiations, will conduct the
briefing, Hammond said. No further details on which businesses
would attend were immediately available.
Hammond estimated $150 billion of Iranian assets would be
released by the deal and said he expected a significant amount
of capital investment to go into Iran's hydrocarbons
infrastructure.
"Our European partners are already revving up to engage, and
we are determined ... that UK business will be up there with the
best in seeking to be able to meet the requirements that Iran
has for permitted imports," he said.
Hammond said he expected the immediate focus of the
investment by Iran to be on improving hydrocarbon infrastructure
to increase production, rather than fresh exploration.
