By Guy Faulconbridge
TEHRAN, Aug 23 Britain reopened its embassy in
Tehran on Sunday, a striking signal of how Western ties with
Iran have thawed since protesters stormed the compound nearly
four years ago.
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond watched the British flag
being raised in the garden of the opulent 19th century building
while the national anthem played. In 2011, the attackers burned
the Union Jack and ransacked the ambassador's residence.
"Today's ceremony marks the end of one phase in the
relationship between our two countries and the start of a new
one - one that I believe offers the promise of better," he said.
After what was a low point in diplomacy between the two
countries, he said, the relationship had improved "step by step"
since the election of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 2013.
Hammond said the nuclear deal that the Islamic Republic
struck with six major world powers last month was also an
important milestone.
The agreement prompted a flurry of European visits -
including from German and French ministers - aimed at
positioning for the end of Iran's long economic isolation.
Britain had been held back by security concerns after the
storming of its two main diplomatic compounds in Tehran on Nov.
29, 2011. The protesters slashed portraits of British monarchs,
torched a car and stole electronic equipment.
Graffiti reading "Death to England" still adorns the doors
to a grand reception room in a reminder of the storming.
Prime Minister David Cameron called the attack a 'disgrace',
closed Britain's embassy and expelled Iran's diplomats from
London.
On Sunday a small group of protesters reportedly gathered
near the newly reopened Tehran embassy, which was guarded by
dozens of Iranian security forces.
The hardline Fars news site showed pictures of female
protesters in black chadors and a journalist from the local
Shargh newspaper tweeted that the crowd chanted "Death to
England" before security forces dispersed it.
A few hours after the Tehran ceremony, Iran re-opened its
embassy in London; both will be run by chargé d'affaires at
first with ambassadors to be agreed within months, Hammond said.
He is only the second British foreign minister to visit Iran
since the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed
shah. The last visit was by Jack Straw in 2003.
Accompanying Hammond was a small group of business leaders,
including representatives from Royal Dutch Shell,
Energy and mining services company Amec Foster Wheeler
and Scottish industrial engineering firm Weir Group.
"RETURN OF THE FOX"?
After more than a decade of casting the Islamic Republic as
a rogue power seeking to sow turmoil through the Middle East,
Britain has sought to improve ties with Iran, whose proven
natural gas reserves are as vast as Russia's.
"In the first instance, we will want to ensure that the
nuclear agreement is a success, including by encouraging trade
and investment once sanctions are lifted," Hammond said.
Under the nuclear deal, sanctions imposed by the United
States, European Union and United Nations will be lifted in
exchange for Iran agreeing long-term curbs on a nuclear
programme the West suspected was intended to make a nuclear
bomb. Tehran has always denied seeking nuclear arms.
Hammond told Iran's central bank governor, Valiollah Seif,
that British banks, mindful of penalties imposed in the past by
U.S. authorities, wanted to ensure that they were fully
compliant when they return to Iran.
"There is a huge appetite both on the part of our commercial
and industrial businesses to engage with the opportunity of Iran
opening up and there is huge appetite on the part of our
financial institutions to support that activity," he said.
"But of course it has to be done in the proper way."
Seif said the countries had had positive ties in the past
and could build on them.
While the nuclear deal is seen as a major opportunity by
some, including U.S. President Barack Obama, hardliners in
Washington and Tehran have opposed it, as has Israel.
Britain has been cast for decades by opponents inside Iran
as a perfidious "Old Fox" or "Little Satan" who does the bidding
of "Big Satan," the United States.
An electronic newsletter of the Fars news agency cast the
reported re-opening of the embassy as the "Return of the Fox".
"EVIL EMBASSY"
Following the 2011 storming, which was a protest against
nuclear-related sanctions imposed by London, Iranian Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it an "evil embassy".
A portrait of Queen Victoria was torn in two, the head was
cut out of a portrait of Edward VII and a picture of Queen
Elizabeth was stolen.
Protesters also smashed the large stone lion and unicorn on
the gates at the ambassadorial residence, where in 1943 a dinner
was held for Winston Churchill, Joseph Stalin and Franklin D.
Roosevelt during the first meeting between the leaders of
Britain, Russia and the United States to discuss their strategy
for winning World War Two.
There has been no U.S. embassy in Tehran since it was sacked
in the early days of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 by students
who feared a repeat of a 1953 coup when the CIA orchestrated the
overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh.
The U.S. hostage crisis lasted 444 days and Washington and
Tehran have never resumed diplomatic relations, leaving Britain
first in line for the anti-Western feelings of the hardliners
who run the Islamic Republic and their supporters.
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said it was too early to
talk of reopening the U.S. embassy, accusing Washington of
having an "illogical attitude" towards Iran.
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Peter Nicholls in
London and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Beirut; editing by Jon Boyle
and Philippa Fletcher)