(Adds comments on Israel, meeting with Rouhani)
LONDON Aug 24 Britain must remain cautious in
its relations with Iran, foreign minister Philip Hammond said on
Monday, after he reopened the British embassy in Tehran nearly
four years after it was stormed by protesters.
While the historic step marks an easing of tense relations
between the Islamic Republic and Western powers, Hammond said
there was still disagreement on major issues.
"We should tread carefully. There's a deep legacy of
distrust on both sides and we have major areas where we have
very substantial policy differences," he told the BBC shortly
before a scheduled meeting with Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani.
He said that while both countries agreed on the need to
tackle jihadist group Islamic State, there were disagreements on
human rights issues.
Hammond said the current Iranian government had displayed a
more nuanced approach than its predecessor to a long-running
conflict with Israel, adding that Tehran would be judged on its
actions, not its words.
"What we're looking for is behaviour from Iran, not only
towards Israel but towards other players in the region, that
slowly rebuilds their sense that Iran is not a threat to them,"
he said.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas and William James; editing by John
Stonestreet)