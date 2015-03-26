LONDON, March 26 British Prime Minister David
Cameron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a phone
call on Thursday that it was possible to conclude a framework
Iran nuclear deal by the end of this month, Cameron's
spokeswoman said.
"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to securing a
deal," the spokeswoman told reporters. "There was a clear sign
from both of them that they saw the opportunity presented by the
ongoing discussions in Switzerland and the possibility of
securing a political framework by the end of the month."
Iran and six world powers are due to meet in Lausanne on
Saturday to try to break a deadlock over Iran's sensitive atomic
research by a March 31 deadline.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)