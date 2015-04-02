LONDON, April 2 A preliminary nuclear accord struck between Iran and world powers provides a good basis to reach what could be a "very good" comprehensive deal, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

Hammond said a fuller deal that kept to the agreed parameters of the initial agreement would provide reassurance that Tehran's nuclear programme was peaceful, but said intensive talks to thrash out the "fine detail" now lay ahead.

"This is well beyond what many of us thought possible even 18 months ago and a good basis for what I believe could be a very good deal," Hammond said in a statement. "But there is still more work to do."

Hammond's intervention came after Iran and world powers reached a framework deal on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme at marathon talks in Switzerland on Thursday that will allow further negotiations towards a final agreement.

