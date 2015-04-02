(Adds more details from statement)
LONDON, April 2 A preliminary nuclear accord
struck between Iran and world powers provides a good basis to
reach what could be a "very good" comprehensive deal, British
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Hammond said a fuller deal that kept to the agreed
parameters of the initial agreement would provide reassurance
that Tehran's nuclear programme was peaceful, but said intensive
talks to thrash out the "fine detail" now lay ahead.
"This is well beyond what many of us thought possible even
18 months ago and a good basis for what I believe could be a
very good deal," Hammond said in a statement. "But there is
still more work to do."
Hammond's intervention came after Iran and world powers
reached a framework deal on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme
at marathon talks in Switzerland on Thursday that will allow
further negotiations towards a final agreement.
Hammond said talks had been "extremely tough" and that
future negotiations over oversight measures and mechanisms
regarding U.N. Security Council resolutions would be crucial.
"We will continue to have our differences on many other
issues with Iran," said Hammond. "But a comprehensive deal will
improve confidence, trust and dialogue on all sides, and most
importantly, avoid a nuclear arms race in the region."
