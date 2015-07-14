LONDON, July 14 Britain expects that the agreement between Tehran and foreign powers on Iran's nuclear programme will herald a step-change in Iran's relations with its neighbours and with the international community, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

"Having reached this important agreement, our focus will now be on its swift and full implementation to make sure that a nuclear weapon remains beyond Iran's reach," Hammond said in a written statement.

Iran and six major world powers reached a deal earlier under which sanctions imposed on Iran will be lifted in return for Iran agreeing long-term curbs on a nuclear programme the West has suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear bomb.

