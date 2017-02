TEHRAN, Sept 4 Iran's first nuclear power plant, near the Gulf city of Bushehr, has started adding electricity to the national grid, the ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

"The Bushehr nuclear power plant joined the national grid on Saturday at 23:29 (1859 GMT) with the power of around 60 megawatts," ISNA said. (Reporting by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)