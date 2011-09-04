* Bushehr start-up was delayed for many years
* Landmark in what Iran calls its peaceful nuclear programme
* Nuclear experts say Busher plant no proliferation risk
* But it doesnt remove fears about Iran's uranium enrichment
By Mitra Amiri
TEHRAN, Sept 4 Iran's first nuclear power plant
has finally begun to provide electricity to the national grid,
official media reported on Sunday, a long-delayed milestone in
the nuclear ambitions of a country the West fears is covertly
try to develop atomic bombs.
" The Atomic Energy Agency announced that
atomic electricity from Bushehr power plant joined the national
grid with a power of around 60 megawatts on Saturday
at 2329 (1859 GMT)," the official news agency IRNA
reported.
The start-up will come as a relief to Tehran after many
years of delays and false starts at the plant it hopes will show
the world it has joined the nuclear club despite sanctions
imposed in an attempt to curb its disputed nuclear progress.
The $1-billion, 1,000-megawatt Bushehr plant will be
formally inaugurated on Sept. 12, by which time it will be
operating at 40 percent capacity, Hamid-Khadem Qaemi, spokesman
for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), told the
state-controlled Arabic language TV station al-Alam.
The AEOI was not immediately available to comment.
The plant on the Gulf coast is the first of what Iran says
will become a network of nuclear facilities that will reduce its
reliance on its abundant fossil fuels and is a showpiece of what
it says is a purely peaceful atomic programme.
Bushehr's start-up comes with Russia pushing to revive talks
between global powers and Iran about its separate uranium
enrichment work , seen abroad as a potential
proliferation threat since highly refined uranium fuels atomic
bombs.
Iran says it is enriching uranium only to lower levels
suitable for power plant fuel or medical and agricultural uses.
But it has also started shifting its most sensitive
enrichment operations to a mountain bunker that would be better
protected against a possible pre-emptive U.S. or Israeli
military strike.
FANFARE
Started by Germany's Siemens in the 1970s before the 1979
Islamic Revolution, the Bushehr project was taken over by
Russian engineers in the 1990s. Delays fuelled speculation
Moscow was using the project as a diplomatic lever over Iran.
Nuclear fuel rods were transported into the reactor building
amid great media fanfare more than a year ago, but were not
loaded into the reactor until later in 2010 and even then had to
be removed due to technical problems.
As recently as last month Iran told U.N. inspectors it had
temporarily shut down the Bushehr reactor for technical reasons
and, separately, a special parliamentary
committee said the plant was still a long way from joining the
grid.
But analysts were not entirely surprised by Sunday's news.
"They have been doing the tests on it for some time. It is
certainly no surprise that they are doing it around now," said
Malcolm Grimston, a nuclear expert at London's Chatham House.
"It is a milestone in the sense that it is their first full
scale power reactor but it doesn't change any of the major
arguments (about Iran's wider nuclear programme)," he said.
London-based nuclear proliferation expert
Mark Fitzpatrick said : " So many
announcements have been made about imminent
plans to connect Bushehr to the grid that it's hardly
newsworthy now that it has actually happened".
On the fact that Bushehr was only running at
6 percent capacity, he said: " They are wise, of
course, to take it slow. Bushehr has had too many problems for
the operators to risk nuclear safety by trying to meet
artificial political deadlines. "
Experts say firing up the Bushehr plant will not bring Iran
any closer to building a nuclear bomb because Russia will supply
the enriched uranium for the reactor and repatriate spent fuel
that could be reprocessed into weapons-grade plutonium.
Fears have been voiced over potential safety problems for
Bushehr which, like Fukushima, the site of Japan's devastating
nuclear melt-down, is in a major earthquake zone, albeit not one
at risk of a tsunami.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog (IAEA) has urged Iran to join the
1996 Convention on Nuclear Safety, a treaty designed to improve
safeguards after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. An IAEA official
said Iran would be the only country operating a nuclear power
plant not to belong to the convention.
