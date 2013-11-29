VIENNA Nov 29 Iran has told the International
Atomic Energy Agency an earthquake near the city of Bushehr did
not damage the country's sole nuclear power plant and it
continues to operate normally, the IAEA said on Friday.
At least seven people were killed in Thursday's earthquake
that hit a region near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, state
news agency IRNA reported.
The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.6, struck about
40 miles (60 km) northeast of Bushehr on the Gulf coast,
according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
"Iran informed the IAEA's Incident and Emergency Centre
(IEC) yesterday that no damage had been found at Bushehr Nuclear
Power Plant," the U.N. agency said. "It said the plant, which
was in operation at the time of the earthquake, continues to
operate normally."
"Based on this information, and the assessment of the IAEA's
International Seismic Safety Centre - which considers the
earthquake's magnitude and ground shaking, as well as its
location - the IEC is not currently seeking additional
information from Iran," the statement said.
Iran sits on major geological faultlines and has suffered
several big earthquakes in recent years. Less than one week ago,
an earthquake measuring 5.4 in magnitude struck western Iran
near its border with Iraq.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)