DUBAI, June 5 An adviser to Iran's supreme
leader has urged world powers to formally recognise its nuclear
rights to bring about a "favourable result" at talks on its
atomic programme later this month, state media reported on
Tuesday.
"I hope the P5+1 group recognises Iran's inalienable nuclear
right within the framework of the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty)
and refrains from sitting on the sidelines," IRNA quoted Ali
Akbar Velayati, an aide to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying.
"By accepting Iran's right to use peaceful nuclear energy, the
forthcoming talks in Moscow should reach a favourable result."
That issue was a stumbling block at talks last month. For
Western powers, Tehran does not have an automatic right to
enrich uranium because it has violated NPT safeguards by having
hidden sensitive nuclear work from U.N. inspectors in the past.
