DUBAI, June 5 An adviser to Iran's supreme leader has urged world powers to formally recognise its nuclear rights to bring about a "favourable result" at talks on its atomic programme later this month, state media reported on Tuesday.

"I hope the P5+1 group recognises Iran's inalienable nuclear right within the framework of the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) and refrains from sitting on the sidelines," IRNA quoted Ali Akbar Velayati, an aide to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying. "By accepting Iran's right to use peaceful nuclear energy, the forthcoming talks in Moscow should reach a favourable result."

That issue was a stumbling block at talks last month. For Western powers, Tehran does not have an automatic right to enrich uranium because it has violated NPT safeguards by having hidden sensitive nuclear work from U.N. inspectors in the past. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Mark Heinrich)