Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
OTTAWA, July 14 Iran's nuclear ambitions remain a major threat to peace despite Tuesday's agreement by Tehran to curb its nuclear program, Canada said, declaring that it would continue to judge Iran by its actions and not its words.
"Iran continues to be a significant threat to international peace and security owing to the regime's nuclear ambitions, its continuing support for terrorism, its repeated calls for the destruction of Israel, and its disregard for basic human rights," Canadian Foreign Minister Rob Nicholson stated.
"We will examine this deal further before taking any specific Canadian action."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer)
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.