OTTAWA, July 14 Iran's nuclear ambitions remain a major threat to peace despite Tuesday's agreement by Tehran to curb its nuclear program, Canada said, declaring that it would continue to judge Iran by its actions and not its words.

"Iran continues to be a significant threat to international peace and security owing to the regime's nuclear ambitions, its continuing support for terrorism, its repeated calls for the destruction of Israel, and its disregard for basic human rights," Canadian Foreign Minister Rob Nicholson stated.

"We will examine this deal further before taking any specific Canadian action."

(Reporting by Randall Palmer)