UPDATE 1-UK's Lamprell sees tough year ahead, recovery only in 2018
March 24 Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc lowered its revenue forecast for this year and said it expected to start seeing a recovery in activity only in 2018.
VIENNA, July 14 Iran will be allowed to conduct research and development (R&D) with uranium for advanced centrifuges during the first 10 years of a nuclear agreement with major powers, according to the text of the deal posted on the Russian foreign ministry website.
"Iran will continue to conduct enrichment R&D in a manner that does not accumulate enriched uranium," the text of the agreement said. "For 10 years and consistent with its enrichment R&D plan, Iran's enrichment R&D with uranium will only include IR-4, IR-5, IR-6 and IR-8 centrifuges.
"Mechanical testing on up to two single centrifuges for each type will be carried out only on the IR-2m, IR-4, IR-5, IR-6, IR-6s, IR-7 and IR-8." (Reporting by John Irish and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Graff)
March 23 U.S. biodiesel producers on Thursday asked the U.S. government to impose antidumping duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia that it says have flooded the U.S. market and violated trade agreements.