HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 23 at 7:03 P.M. EDT/2303 GMT
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
IRAN NUCLEAR CHIEF SALEHI SAYS TEHRAN'S RED LINES HAVE BEEN RESPECTED ON INTERNATIONAL ACCESS TO PARCHIN - ISNA NEWS AGENCY
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Saudi Arabia is having "serious discussions" with the New York Stock Exchange about having the NYSE as one of the exchanges for state oil giant Saudi Aramco's IPO, the Saudi foreign minister told Fox News on Thursday.