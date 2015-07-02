BEIJING, July 2 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Iran nuclear talks now taking place in Vienna, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"China pays great attention to the Iran nuclear talks process," the ministry said in a statement.

"China is willing to make unremitting efforts with all sides to reach a just, balanced, mutually beneficial and win-win comprehensive agreement on the Iran nuclear issue." (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)