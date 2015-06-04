BEIJING, June 5 China's foreign minister has
urged that all parties involved in talks on Iran's nuclear
programme make no new demands and that the legitimate concerns
of the participants be respected, the Chinese government said
late on Thursday.
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China reached a tentative framework for a nuclear pact on
April 2 in Lausanne but several issues remain unresolved.
They have a self-imposed June 30 deadline to arrive at a
comprehensive agreement.
Western powers fear Iran wants to build an atomic bomb and
years of talks have focused on eradicating the alleged threat.
Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is in Russia, said the
situation had become more complex now that the talks process was
in its final stages but that everyone should be patient.
"(We) must push forward the next stage of talks on the basis
of the Lausanne framework ... and all parties should not raise
any new demands to prevent complicating the talks process," the
foreign ministry quoted Wang as telling his Russian and Iranian
counterparts.
"All sides' legitimate concerns ought to be paid attention
to and rationally resolved; all sides should meet each other
half way and not drift further apart," Wang added.
A swift agreement would benefit the global non-proliferation
system as well as regional peace and stability, and China would
continue to play a constructive role, he said.
China and Iran have close diplomatic, economic, trade and
energy ties, and China has repeatedly urged Iran to reach an
agreement.
China's crude oil imports from Iran jumped by nearly 30
percent last year to their highest average level since 2011, as
Iran's largest oil client boosted shipments after an interim
deal eased sanctions on Tehran.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Bendeich)