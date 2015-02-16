BEIJING Feb 16 A deal with Iran on its
controversial nuclear programme would help it escape from
sanctions and allow more efforts to be spent on economic
development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a trip
to Tehran.
The negotiations between Iran and the United States, Russia,
China, France, Germany and Britain face an initial deadline for
a basic framework agreement at the end of March, and a June 30
deadline for a final settlement.
Both U.S. and Iranian officials suggest those deadlines are
unlikely to change. U.S. President Barack Obama said last week
extending the March deadline would not be useful if Iran did not
agree to a framework assuring world powers it is not pursuing
nuclear arms capability through its enrichment of uranium.
"Talks on the Iran nuclear issue face a historic
opportunity, and striking a comprehensive deal on schedule is
the trend of the times and the desire of the people," Wang told
his Iranian counterpart, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry
statement issued on Monday.
"Reaching comprehensive agreement is beneficial to Iran
upholding its own legal rights, including the right to the
peaceful use of nuclear power, and for the people of Iran to
throw off the difficulties of sanctions as early as possible and
focus on energetically developing the economy," Wang added.
While Iran denies having any nuclear weapons ambitions, it
is subject to wide-ranging Western and United Nations sanctions.
Wang said that talks had now reached possibly their most
difficult stage just as agreement seemed in sight, urging all
efforts be made to clinch agreement.
The broad goal of the negotiations is to restrain Iran's
nuclear capacity to remove any concerns it could be put to
developing bombs in return for the lifting of sanctions that
have ravaged the Iranian economy.
China and Iran have close economic, trade and energy ties.
China's crude oil imports from Iran jumped by nearly 30
percent last year to their highest average level since 2011, as
Iran's largest oil client boosted shipments after an interim
deal eased sanctions on Tehran.
Wang said there was still plenty of room for energy
cooperation, adding that he also saw "enormous space for
cooperation" on industrial projects.
"China is willing to encourage even more Chinese companies
to invest in Iran and build factories via the joint development
of industrial parks in accordance with Iran's development needs
and China's ability," he added.
