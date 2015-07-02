VIENNA, July 2 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said there was a strong likelihood Iran and six world powers would succeed in reaching a nuclear accord in the coming days, though he cautioned that there were still difficult issues to resolve.

Asked if he saw a chance for an agreement by July 7, Wang told reporters on arrival in Vienna, "I think there's a high possibility."

"We have confidence that finally the parties concerned will arrive at a fair, balanced and just solution," he said through an interpreter. However, he added that Iran and the six were "faced with some important and sensitive issues which no one can shy away from." (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Louis Charbonneau)