Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
WASHINGTON, July 14 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told lawmakers on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal "is worthy of support," two U.S. congressmen said.
Clinton made the comments during a meeting with House of Representative Democrats, according to U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Brad Sherman.
"She thought it was worthy of support," Blumenauer told reporters as he left the Democratic caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol. He said Clinton talked about the history of the Iran deal and events leading up to it and "why it puts us in a potentially stronger position." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott)
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.