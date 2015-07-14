WASHINGTON, July 14 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told lawmakers on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal "is worthy of support," two U.S. congressmen said.

Clinton made the comments during a meeting with House of Representative Democrats, according to U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Brad Sherman.

"She thought it was worthy of support," Blumenauer told reporters as he left the Democratic caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol. He said Clinton talked about the history of the Iran deal and events leading up to it and "why it puts us in a potentially stronger position." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott)