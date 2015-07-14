Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday called the new deal with Iran an "important moment" and said based on what she knows now it is a step toward curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.
"I think this is an important step that puts the lid on Iran's nuclear programs," the former U.S. secretary of state said. Clinton, speaking at the U.S. Capitol after meeting with House of Representatives Democrats, also said the deal would allow the United States to turn its attention to preventing what it sees as other bad actions by Iran. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.