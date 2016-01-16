UPDATE 6-U.S. allies show support for strikes on Syria
April 7 U.S. allies expressed support on Friday for Washington's missile strikes on Syria, calling them a proportionate response to Syrian forces' suspected use of chemical weapons.
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Saturday praised the release of Americans held by Iran, but urged new sanctions on Tehran over its ballistic missile testing program.
"I am greatly relieved by the safe return of American prisoners from Iran," the former U.S. secretary of state said in a statement following announcements of a historic and multi-faceted deal between Iran and the United States.
She said if she were elected president in November, her approach to Iran would be "to distrust and verify."
Clinton added: "Iran is still violating UN Security Council resolutions with its ballistic missile program, which should be met with new sanctions designations and firm resolve." (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Paul Simao)
BEIRUT, April 7 Syrian warplanes took off from an air base which was hit by U.S. cruise missiles on Friday, and carried out air strikes on rebel-held areas in the eastern Homs countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.