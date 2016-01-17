(New throughout, adds expert comments)
By Joel Schectman and Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Jan 16 The United States will allow
foreign subsidiaries of American companies to trade with Iran as
part of sanctions relief granted under an international nuclear
deal, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Saturday.
The move will give U.S. companies the chance of gaining a
toehold in Iran. With a large population and ample energy
resources, the country is expected to create tens of billions of
dollars worth of business for local and foreign companies as
sanctions are lifted.
U.S. citizens and companies are otherwise banned from
trading with Iran, with few exceptions, by American sanctions
that will remain in place even after the nuclear deal.
But the new policy will allow American parent companies to
provide technology systems, such as email and accounting
software, to units active in Iran.
Foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies were allowed to
operate in Iran until 2012, when Congress expanded sanctions on
Tehran. But worsening tensions with the West had already driven
out most foreign subsidiaries by the late 2000s, said Peter
Harrell, a former senior sanctions official at the U.S. State
Department.
Now, Harrell said, the signing of the nuclear deal, and the
U.S. blessing on providing back office tech services to units in
Iran, may encourage American multinationals to return.
"There are any number of companies that have been thinking
about business in Iran," said Harrell, who is now a fellow at
the Center for a New American Security. "They are going to have
to weigh political and reputational risks."
And the inability of those foreign units to trade money back
into dollars in the United States will likely dissuade many
firms, said Adam M. Smith, a former senior adviser on sanctions
at the U.S. Treasury Department.
"If you are a foreign subsidiary and you roll up profits
into U.S. dollars, you can't do that," said Smith, now an
attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Washington. "U.S.
companies are going to have to think very long and hard about
whether they want to benefit."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Joel Schectman; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)