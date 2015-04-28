WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he wants to pass a "sensible" and "bipartisan" bill giving Congress the right to review a nuclear agreement with Iran, but made clear he expects lawmakers to introduce a wide variety of amendments to the legislation.

"I still expect to see a vigorous debate this week. I still expect to see a robust amendment process," McConnell said in a Senate speech before debate on the bill began on Tuesday. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)