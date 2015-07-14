WASHINGTON, July 14 The Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives added to his party's criticism of the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday with a harsh statement saying the agreement likely will fuel an international nuclear arms race.

"Instead of stopping the spread of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, this deal is likely to fuel a nuclear arms race around the world," Boehner said in a statement.

He said President Barack Obama, a Democrat, abandoned his own goals for a deal in the course of the negotiations. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)