WASHINGTON, July 14 The Republican speaker of
the U.S. House of Representatives added to his party's criticism
of the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday with a harsh statement
saying the agreement likely will fuel an international nuclear
arms race.
"Instead of stopping the spread of nuclear weapons in the
Middle East, this deal is likely to fuel a nuclear arms race
around the world," Boehner said in a statement.
He said President Barack Obama, a Democrat, abandoned his
own goals for a deal in the course of the negotiations.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)