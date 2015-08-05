UPDATE 8-Oil prices hit one-month highs as buyers stay upbeat
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (Adds settlement prices)
WASHINGTON Aug 5 Any violations by Iran of a nuclear deal reached with in July are more likely to be incremental ones rather than major violations, but they will still require a U.S. response, a U.S. Treasury official told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury's acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told a Senate panel such a "small breach" would be Iran "sticking a toe across the line" to test the United States and other world powers.
"What we need to do then is obviously hit Iran in a proportionate way, show them that those breaches have consequences. Otherwise, we're just asking for larger breaches," he said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (Adds settlement prices)
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chief executive of U.S. coal mining company Cloud Peak Energy urged President Donald Trump in a letter on Thursday to help shape global climate policies by keeping the United States in the Paris climate accord.