Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
WASHINGTON, July 14 Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Tuesday he does not expect the full Senate to vote on the Iran nuclear deal before September, after Congress returns from its August recess.
"My guess is we won't actually take a vote on this until after Labor Day," Corker told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to the U.S. holiday that falls on Sept. 7 this year.
Corker said it was too early to decide how Congress would react to the nuclear deal but said there is "bipartisan concern" about the agreement reached in Vienna on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.