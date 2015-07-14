WASHINGTON, July 14 Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Tuesday he does not expect the full Senate to vote on the Iran nuclear deal before September, after Congress returns from its August recess.

"My guess is we won't actually take a vote on this until after Labor Day," Corker told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to the U.S. holiday that falls on Sept. 7 this year.

Corker said it was too early to decide how Congress would react to the nuclear deal but said there is "bipartisan concern" about the agreement reached in Vienna on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)