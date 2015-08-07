(Adds that Engel would vote to override a veto)
WASHINGTON Aug 6 U.S. Representative Eliot
Engel, the top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives
Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Thursday he has decided to
vote to reject the nuclear deal with Iran.
In a statement obtained by Reuters, Engel said he had raised
questions about his concerns about the deal during the
negotiations and since the deal was announced on July 1.
"The answers I've received simply don't convince me that
this deal will keep a nuclear weapon out of Iran's hands, and
may in fact strengthen Iran's position as a destabilizing and
destructive influence across the Middle East," Engel said.
A congressional aide said Engel would support a resolution
of disapproval of the deal, and, if such a resolution were
passed by Congress, would vote to override a veto by Democratic
President Barack Obama.
Congress has until Sept. 17 to approve or reject the nuclear
deal.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh; Editing
by Eric Walsh)