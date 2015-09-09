WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Republicans who control the
U.S. House of Representatives are weighing the possibility of
abandoning a disapproval resolution for the Iran nuclear deal,
as doubts grow that the legislation has enough votes to even
clear a procedural hurdle, a Republican leadership aide said on
Wednesday.
The House was on a path to vote later on Wednesday on the
rule for debating the measure, a procedural step that would have
cleared the way for passing the resolution of disapproval later
this week.
Now, Republican leaders are weighing other legislation as
well, instead of the disapproval bill, the aide told Reuters,
adding no decision has been made.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Lisa Lambert)