WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. House of
Representatives cleared three bills related to the Iran nuclear
deal for debate on Thursday, voting along party lines to approve
rules for debating the three measures, none of which will have a
direct impact on the nuclear agreement between Iran and world
powers announced on July 14.
There were 243 votes for, all from Republicans, on the
procedural vote and 186 against, all from Democrats.
Votes on whether to pass the measures or not are expected
later on Thursday and on Friday. They are expected to get the
simple majorities needed to pass because Republicans hold a
majority of the seats in the House.
