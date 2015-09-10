(Adds details on bills)
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. House of
Representatives cleared three bills related to the Iran nuclear
deal for debate on Thursday, voting along party lines to approve
rules for debating the three measures, none of which will have a
direct impact on the nuclear agreement between Iran and world
powers announced on July 14.
There were 243 votes for, all from Republicans, on the
procedural vote and 186 against, all from Democrats.
Votes on whether to pass the measures or not are expected
later on Thursday and on Friday.
One of the three measures is a resolution finding that
President Barack Obama has not complied with the Iran nuclear
review act, the second is a motion of approval of the nuclear
deal and the third would seek to suspend Obama's right to waive
sanctions.
House Republicans came up with the plan for three votes
related to the Iran deal on Wednesday after a rebellion by some
of the party's most conservative lawmakers delayed a vote on a
resolution of disapproval of the nuclear agreement.
A disapproval resolution would cripple the Iran deal by
eliminating Obama's ability to waive sanctions, if it passed
both Houses and survived a veto. But there is enough Democratic
support in Congress to ensure that the measure never becomes
law.
There are no plans now for the Senate to vote on legislation
similar to the three measures being considered in the House.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
and Sandra Maler)