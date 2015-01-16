(Recasts; adds McCarthy comment)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Jan 16 A Democratic co-sponsor of a
bill to impose new sanctions on Iran if there is no agreement on
its nuclear program by July said on Friday he stood by the
legislation in the face of warnings that it could torpedo
international negotiations.
"All I'm saying is let us put in prospective sanctions that
don't get imposed ... until July," Senator Robert Menendez said.
Menendez was asked about Iran during an event in his home
state of New Jersey after a joint news conference at the White
House earlier on Friday at which President Barack Obama and
British Prime Minister David Cameron urged members of Congress
to be patient and hold off on any legislation calling for
further sanctions now.
Obama warned lawmakers not to impose new sanctions, saying
such a move would upset diplomatic talks and increase the
likelihood of a military conflict with Tehran.
Some lawmakers reacted angrily to those comments. Republican
House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he
was "offended" by Obama's remarks, saying they seemed to
insinuate that lawmakers' concerns about Iran were driven by
political considerations.
In a statement, McCarthy called on Obama to work with
Congress to increase pressure on Iran.
Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee and a longtime backer of tough sanctions on Iran, said
he had a "fundamental disagreement" with the White House on the
issue.
Arguing that Iran did not yet seem willing to make
significant concessions after 18 months of negotiations, he
suggested that new sanctions legislation might help convince
them.
The bill Menendez is working on with Senator Mark Kirk, an
Illinois Republican, would impose sanctions if there is no
nuclear agreement by a June 30 deadline, but also includes a
provision that would allow Obama to put them off for 30 days if
an agreement were imminent.
Kirk also backed action in Congress.
"If anything can stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons, it
is maintaining the united bipartisan front in Congress to end
Iran's uranium enrichment and plutonium paths to the bomb," he
said in a statement.
(Editing by Eric Walsh, G Crosse)