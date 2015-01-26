WASHINGTON Jan 26 Eleven U.S. senators - 10
Democrats and an independent who caucuses with Democrats -
introduced a resolution on Monday backing international
negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and opposing legislation
to impose tougher sanctions that President Barack Obama has
pledged to veto.
However, the resolution says it would be "appropriate" for
the U.S. Congress to quickly pass sanctions if negotiations fail
or Iran violates any agreement.
"Enacting new sanctions before the end of the negotiating
period would gravely undermine our efforts to reach an agreement
with Iran," Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, a leading
co-sponsor of the resolution with Senator Chris Murphy, said in
a statement.
The resolution's other co-sponsors include Democratic
Senators Tom Carper, Dick Durbin, Al Franken, Martin Heinrich,
Patrick Leahy, Jeff Merkley, John Tester and Sheldon Whitehouse,
as well as Senator Angus King, an independent.
