WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. Senator Robert Menendez,
co-sponsor of legislation that would tighten sanctions on Iran
over its nuclear program, said on Tuesday he and other
Democratic senators would not back passage of the bill until
after March 24 and only if there is no framework agreement with
Tehran.
"Many of my Democratic colleagues and I have sent a letter
to the president telling him that we will not support passage of
the Kirk-Menendez bill on the Senate floor until after March 24
and only if there is no political framework agreement," Menendez
said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.
He said he and his Democratic colleagues "remain hopeful"
that there will be a diplomatic solution to the Iran nuclear
issue. But Menendez said they are "deeply skeptical" about
Iran's commitment to making concessions that would show that its
nuclear program is peaceful by the deadline international
negotiators have set for a framework agreement.
President Barack Obama has said more sanctions could upset
diplomatic talks with Iran.
