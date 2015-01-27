WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, co-sponsor of legislation that would tighten sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, said on Tuesday he and other Democratic senators would not back passage of the bill until after March 24 and only if there is no framework agreement with Tehran.

"Many of my Democratic colleagues and I have sent a letter to the president telling him that we will not support passage of the Kirk-Menendez bill on the Senate floor until after March 24 and only if there is no political framework agreement," Menendez said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

He said he and his Democratic colleagues "remain hopeful" that there will be a diplomatic solution to the Iran nuclear issue. But Menendez said they are "deeply skeptical" about Iran's commitment to making concessions that would show that its nuclear program is peaceful by the deadline international negotiators have set for a framework agreement.

President Barack Obama has said more sanctions could upset diplomatic talks with Iran. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)