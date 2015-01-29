WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee voted 18-4 on Thursday to advance a bill that would
toughen sanctions on Iran if international negotiators fail to
reach an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program by the end of
June.
However, the bill is not expected to come for a vote in the
full Senate until at least March 24, after a group of senators,
in the face of President Barack Obama's threat to veto the
measure, reached an agreement to hold off for two months to
allow time to reach a diplomatic solution.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)