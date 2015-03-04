(Adds comments by Menendez, background; in paragraphs 2, 6-7)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate would begin debate
next week on a bill that would require President Barack Obama to
submit any final nuclear deal with Iran for approval by
Congress.
McConnell, a Republican, told his weekly news conference
that he intended to have the bill debated and potentially voted
on in the Senate next week. His remarks set up a potential
showdown with Democrats, who want to allow more time for
negotiations with Iran.
"We think the timing is important," McConnell said. "We
think it will help prevent the administration from entering into
a bad deal. But if they do, it will provide an opportunity for
Congress to weigh in."
McConnell was speaking shortly after Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu warned the United States it was negotiating a
bad deal with Tehran.
The White House has said Obama would veto the Iran Nuclear
Review Act, which was introduced by Republican Senator Bob
Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the
panel.
The measure would give Congress 60 days to consider, and
potentially reject, a deal after it was announced. It is more
popular with Democrats than legislation to impose tougher
sanctions on Tehran and thus might stand a better chance of
winning enough votes to survive a veto.
Menendez said later on Tuesday that he would vote against a
motion to move the bill ahead because he was angry at McConnell
for rushing it to the floor, which would bypass the normal
committee review process.
"I am more than disappointed. I'm outraged," Menendez said
in a Senate speech.
Harry Reid, the top Democrat in the Senate, suggested that
lawmakers wait to debate the bill until they know what has
happened in the talks.
Iran and international powers have set a deadline of late
March to reach a framework agreement and June for a
comprehensive final settlement. The powers want to curb Iran's
nuclear program to ensure it cannot develop an atomic bomb, and
Iran wants crippling economic sanctions to be lifted.
The Senate may also consider within weeks a bill to impose
stricter sanctions on Iran. That measure also faces a veto
threat. The administration says any attempt to toughen sanctions
now could prompt Iran, and possibly other countries involved in
the talks, to give up on negotiations.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by
Eric Beech, Andrew Hay and Mohammad Zargham)