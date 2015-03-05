(Adds more background, Corker comment)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 5 Republican U.S. Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday postponed plans to
debate and vote next week on a bill that would require President
Barack Obama to submit any nuclear agreement with Iran for
Congress' approval.
Many Democrats - including co-sponsors of the bill - had
objected to McConnell's plan to push forward with the
legislation before international negotiators' late-March
deadline for reaching a framework agreement to curb Iran's
nuclear program.
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who introduced the
measure last week with Republican Senator Bob Corker, was among
several Democrats who had said they would not vote for it until
after March 24.
Obama, a Democrat, has said he will veto the bill if it
passes, which would mean it would need the support of two-thirds
of both the Senate and House of Representatives to become law.
Corker said he was pleased with McConnell's decision.
"I greatly appreciate the Majority Leader's commitment to
getting the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act across the finish
line by allowing the vote to occur at a time when we will more
likely generate a veto-proof majority," Corker said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)