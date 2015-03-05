(Adds reference to Netanyahu speech, McConnell's aide)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 5 Republican U.S. Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday postponed plans to
debate and vote next week on a bill requiring President Barack
Obama to submit any nuclear agreement with Iran to Congress for
approval.
Many Democrats, including the bill's co-sponsors, had not
wanted a vote before an end-March deadline set by international
negotiators for reaching a framework agreement to curb Iran's
nuclear program.
They accused McConnell of using the legislation to score
political points and of bypassing normal Senate committee
review.
The bill would require the president to submit a final
nuclear agreement to Congress and restrict his authority to
waive sanctions for 60 days so lawmakers have time to weigh in.
Obama has threatened to veto the bill, saying it impinged on
presidential authority and could undermine the talks.
McConnell announced plans for a vote next week just after
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress
on Tuesday warning the United States it was negotiating a bad
deal with Iran.
Republicans infuriated many congressional Democrats by
inviting the conservative Israeli leader to speak just two weeks
before elections in Israel, without consulting them or the White
House.
Senator Robert Menendez, who introduced the measure last
week with Republican Senator Bob Corker, was among several
Democrats who said they would not vote until the end of the
month.
Democrats, even those most skeptical about the Iran talks,
do not want to move any legislation that might compromise
negotiations before the deadline.
A veto would mean the bill would need the support of
two-thirds of the Senate and House of Representatives to become
law.
Corker said his goal was a veto-proof majority to send the
"strongest signal" to negotiators. Many members of Congress from
both parties worry Obama is so eager for a nuclear deal that his
negotiators will make too many concessions.
"I greatly appreciate the Majority Leader's commitment to
getting the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act across the finish
line by allowing the vote to occur at a time when we will more
likely generate a veto-proof majority," Corker said in a
statement.
Don Stewart, McConnell's deputy chief of staff, said the
Majority Leader changed his plans because Democrats were
objecting to their own bill.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Andre Grenon)