WASHINGTON May 5 U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said on Tuesday that he sees an "overwhelming" vote to pass the Iran nuclear review bill as soon as Thursday.

Corker, a Republican, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol that leaders were still working out a way to allow the Senate to consider amendments to the bill. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)