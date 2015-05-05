UPDATE 2-Formosa Vietnam steel mill meets conditions for test runs a year after spill
* Environment ministry says Formosa met conditions for test runs
WASHINGTON May 5 U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said on Tuesday that he sees an "overwhelming" vote to pass the Iran nuclear review bill as soon as Thursday.
Corker, a Republican, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol that leaders were still working out a way to allow the Senate to consider amendments to the bill. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Environment ministry says Formosa met conditions for test runs
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.
LONDON, April 5 British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.