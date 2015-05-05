(Updates with McConnell action, Corker comments)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 5 The Republican leader of the
U.S. Senate cleared the way on Tuesday for a vote on a bill that
would give Congress the power to review an international nuclear
agreement with Iran, ending debate over efforts to use the
measure to impose more conditions on Tehran.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he
had filed a "cloture" motion to begin the process of formally
ending debate. Both Democrats and Republicans said they expected
the Iran Nuclear Review Act would pass with strong support in
the vote scheduled for Thursday.
"If we get to the final vote without additional blowups
between now and then, I think it's going to be overwhelmingly
supportive," Senator Bob Corker, the chairman of the Foreign
Relations Committee, and author of the bill, told reporters at
the Capitol.
Corker made a presentation to his fellow Republican senators
at a closed-door lunch meeting on Tuesday, urging them to
support the measure without major changes.
A dispute among Republican senators over amendments last
week had left Senate and foreign relations committee leaders
scrambling for a way to move forward with the
legislation.
At least 67 amendments to the bill had been offered by
Tuesday, all by Republicans, Many were considered "poison
pills," which would have killed the bill by alienating too many
Democrats for it to pass or, if it did pass, provoking a veto by
Democratic President Barack Obama.
One proposed amendment, from Senator Marco Rubio, a
Republican presidential candidate, would have required
certification that Iran's leaders have publicly accepted
Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state.
Opponents said that amendment would have made it impossible
for international negotiators to reach a nuclear agreement with
Iran. Diplomats from Iran, the United States and five other
world powers have set a June 30 deadline for reaching a final
pact in which Tehran will curtail its nuclear program in
exchange for the removal of crippling economic sanctions.
Negotiators for the European Union and Iran will resume
talks on the deal on May 12 in Vienna, joined by officials from
six world powers on May 15, the EU said on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Emily Stephenson;
Editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)