By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, June 25
WASHINGTON, June 25 As talks on an Iran nuclear
deal enter the final stretch, U.S. lawmakers are sharpening
warnings against a "weak" agreement and laying down red lines
that, if crossed, could prompt Congress to trip up a carefully
crafted international pact.
Several influential lawmakers said they do not want to see
any sanctions lifted before Tehran begins complying with a deal,
and want a tough verification regime in which inspectors could
visit Iranian facilities anytime and anywhere.
They also want Tehran to reveal past military dimensions of
its nuclear program, particularly after Secretary of State John
Kerry seemed to soften the U.S. stance last week by saying Iran
would not be pressed on this point.
"I have become more and more concerned with the direction of
these negotiations and the potential red lines that may be
crossed," Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told a hearing on Wednesday.
Corker authored a bill giving Congress the right to approve
or disapprove any final deal that emerges from talks between six
major powers and Iran. Kerry travels to Vienna on Friday for the
latest round.
The talks, which are expected to drag past a self-imposed
June 30 deadline, could mark the end of a nearly two-year
negotiating process aimed at restricting Iran's nuclear program
in return for sanctions relief.
President Barack Obama signed the bill into law last month
after the White House failed to persuade enough Democrats not to
join Republicans in demanding a say.
As the deal deadline nears, lawmakers are coming under
pressure not to support an agreement that gives much ground to
Tehran.
AIPAC, the influential pro-Israel lobby, has been
campaigning hard in Congress on its concerns that any agreement
could be "fundamentally flawed." J Street, a more moderate
pro-Israel group, has launched its own campaign rebutting
arguments made by opponents of a deal.
Several other groups, including United Against a Nuclear
Iran, and the American Security Initiative, founded by three
ex-senators, are spending millions of dollars on advertising
campaigns urging lawmakers to take a hard line.
"There is tremendous skepticism about this deal ... and some
Democrats from heavily pro-Israel communities are going to have
a tough time with this," Republican Senator John McCain said.
A group of prominent American security advisers, including
five with ties to Obama's first term, warned in an open letter
on Wednesday that a deal was at risk of failing to provide
adequate safeguards.
Obama would likely veto any Congressional resolution of
disapproval, which would require 60 votes in the Senate and a
majority in the House.
To get the two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress to
override a veto, opponents would need at least 13 Democrats in
the Senate and at least 43 in the House, and more if they are
not supported by every Congressional Republican.
That appears unlikely, but significant weaknesses in the
final pact would make it less so, lawmakers from both sides
said. The Congressional demands for a watertight deal put U.S.
negotiators under additional pressure not to give Iran much
leeway.
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, said a deal would be
a "non-starter" for him if, for example, Iran refused to allow
inspections on military bases.
"The two biggest issues for people will be the intrusive
nature of the inspections and how comprehensive they are, and
the timing of sanctions relief," he said.
Western officials say inspections of military sites and
access to Iran's scientists are critical to checking whether
Iran is pursuing a clandestine nuclear weapons program.
HEIGHTENED CONCERNS
Concerns on Capitol Hill were heightened on Tuesday when
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ruled out
inspections of military sites, rejected freezing sensitive
nuclear work for a long period and said sanctions should be
lifted when a deal is reached.
"It would be better if there were encouraging statements
coming out of Tehran," said Representative Eliot Engel, the top
Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
"Then we would feel at least that maybe they do want to
change their attitudes and maybe we should change some of our
attitudes, too, but I haven't seen it."
Corker's "Iran Nuclear Review Act of 2015" passed the Senate
by 98-1 and the House by 400-25.
The Obama administration has until July 9 to transmit a
final nuclear deal to Congress, triggering a 30-day period in
which the Senate and House can consider a resolution approving
it, vote on a resolution of disapproval or have no vote at all.
The measure bars Obama from waiving any sanctions on Iran
approved by Congress during the review period, plus 22 days if
Congress passes a disapproval resolution and Obama vetoes it.
If a resolution of disapproval survived a veto, Obama would
be barred from waiving Congressional sanctions. Since those
account for the vast majority of U.S. sanctions, it could
cripple any nuclear deal.
The review period doubles to 60 days if Congress gets a deal
between July 10 and Sept. 7, increasing the time pressure on
negotiators. If there is no deal by Sept. 7, lawmakers would
seek to pass additional sanctions.
Several Democrats said they were confident most of their
party would be comfortable approving a deal, if it were largely
similar to a framework pact announced in April.
But they acknowledge any pact will be a tough sell to most
Republicans.
"The majority of Republicans are going to vote against
anything that has President Obama's signature on it," Democratic
Senator Chris Murphy said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Stuart Grudgings)