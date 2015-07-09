WASHINGTON, July 9 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Thursday he did not
see the continuation of Iran nuclear talks as a problem for U.S.
lawmakers, who have the opportunity to vote on a deal after one
is reached.
"I'm very happy that we're not rushing to a place and taking
shortcuts on the remaining issues that are left. That is to me a
very good thing," the panel's chairman, Republican Senator Bob
Corker, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol, just after U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said in Vienna that the Iran
nuclear negotiations were continuing.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)