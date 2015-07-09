(Adds quotes, background, in paragraphs 3-9)
WASHINGTON, July 9 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Thursday he did not
see the continuation of Iran nuclear talks as a problem for U.S.
lawmakers, who have the opportunity to vote on a deal after one
is reached.
"I'm very happy that we're not rushing to a place and taking
shortcuts on the remaining issues that are left. That is to me a
very good thing," the panel's chairman, Republican Senator Bob
Corker, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Corker spoke just after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said in Vienna that the talks were continuing, an indication
that negotiators were not going to meet a midnight (0400 GMT
Friday) deadline to submit a final deal to Congress and begin a
30-day period in which lawmakers can vote on it.
The review period extends to 60 days if the deadline is
missed.
Corker said lawmakers had not yet decided how they would
respond to an agreement, if there is one.
"We want to read the agreement," Corker said, but he added
lawmakers had begun talks about the path forward.
"We are trying to work through all the machinations, not
knowing exactly when it comes," he said.
Corker wrote the Iran Nuclear Review Act of 2015, which
gives Congress the right to review a nuclear agreement with
Tehran. Under the law, Congress can try to pass a resolution of
disapproval, which would take away President Barack Obama's
right to temporarily waive many sanctions imposed on Iran.
United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China
have been negotiating with Iran to reach a long-term deal under
which Tehran would its curb nuclear activities in exchange for
sanctions relief.
