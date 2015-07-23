(Adds details on lobbying plan)
By Matt Spetalnick, Patricia Zengerle and Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON, July 22 Top Republicans vowed
Wednesday to do their utmost to scrap President Barack Obama's
nuclear deal with Iran as the biggest pro-Israel lobby prepared
for an all-out campaign to pressure wary lawmakers into
rejecting the agreement.
A bigger push against last week's historic accord in Vienna
was being met with a counteroffensive by senior Obama
administration officials, who have already spent hours on
in-person and telephone briefings with members of Congress.
Secretary of State John Kerry, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew briefed the entire House of
Representatives and Senate in separate closed-door sessions on
Wednesday and will defend the deal at a public Senate Foreign
Relations Committee hearing on Thursday.
As Congress opened a 60-day review of the deal, Republican
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told
reporters: "Because a bad deal threatens the security of the
American people, we're going to do everything possible to stop
it."
Obama insists that the Iran deal is the only alternative to
more war in the Middle East.
Israel pressed lawmakers on Wednesday to block the deal,
with Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer meeting privately with a
group of about 40 House conservatives.
The most influential pro-Israel group, the American Israel
Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), will deploy about 300
lobbyists on Capitol Hill next week to try to convince
lawmakers, especially undecided Democrats, to vote against the
deal, according to officials in the pro-Israel camp.
AIPAC's plans are being coordinated with allied groups such
as Citizens for a Nuclear Free Iran that are sponsoring a
national television advertising campaign, the pro-Israel sources
said. They are expected to spend upwards of $20 million, one
source said.
Under a bill reluctantly signed into law by Obama in May,
Congress has until Sept. 17 to decide whether to approve or
reject the agreement between Iran and world powers to rein in
Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.
Republicans control majorities in both houses of Congress.
Many have come out strongly against the pact, which they say
will empower Iran and threaten U.S. ally Israel.
Some said they wanted to know more.
Republican Representative Dennis Ross said he was
predisposed against the agreement but, after the briefing, "I am
probably inclined now to dig further and verify for myself."
PARTISANSHIP
But if Congress passes a resolution disapproving of the
deal, dozens of Democrats would have to vote with them to
override the Democratic president's threatened veto, which is
not likely in the fiercely partisan Congress.
"It's a steep climb but not an impossible climb," the
pro-Israel group official said of the coming campaign.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi has come out strongly
in favor of it. Among the senior Democrats whom pro-Israel
lobbyists hope to win over is Senator Chuck Schumer, a strong
advocate for Israel's security who has yet to state his
position.
Schumer told reporters as he left the hearing that he was
still deciding. "It's a serious issue and I'm studying it
carefully, giving it what it deserves," he said.
Several Republicans said the Cabinet secretaries had not
eased their concerns about several issues, particularly the
ability to "snap back" sanctions if Iran violates the deal and
the system for inspecting Iranian nuclear facilities.
Senator Ted Cruz, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate,
said the agreement would provide Iran with billions of dollars
that would be used to murder Americans and their allies.
"If this deal goes through, it will transform the Obama
administration into the world's leading financier of radical
Islamic terrorism," he said.
Deal opponents in the pro-Israel camp believe more lawmakers
can be swayed by detailed arguments about what they see as
loopholes that Iran could use to skirt the agreement.
Pressure from AIPAC, whose members' support is widely
coveted, could also worry lawmakers up for re-election. AIPAC
boasts 100,000 members.
At the same time, J Street, a smaller liberal pro-Israel
group, is urging supporters to lobby Congress to support the
Iran deal.
Kerry told reporters before the House meeting that the deal
"will make the region, our friends and allies, safer. It will
make the world safer ... in the absence of any viable
alternative."
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech
and Ken Wills)