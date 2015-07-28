By Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu
| WASHINGTON, July 28
WASHINGTON, July 28 Secretary of State John
Kerry told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday he wanted to set the record
straight on the Iran nuclear deal and equated walking away from
the agreement to giving Tehran a fast track to a nuclear weapon.
"There are conclusions that have been drawn that don't in
fact match with the reality of what this deal sets forth. And we
happily look forward to clarifying that during the course of
this hearing," Kerry told the House of Representatives Foreign
Affairs Committee.
Joined by two other members of President Barack Obama's
cabinet, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Energy Secretary Ernest
Moniz, Kerry was part of the Democratic administration's blitz
to coax lawmakers into supporting the nuclear deal.
Under a law Obama signed in May, the Republican-controlled
Congress has until Sept. 17 either to endorse or reject or do
nothing about the agreement, allowing it to take effect.
Rejection would prevent Obama from waiving most U.S.-imposed
sanctions on Tehran, a key component of the deal.
Kerry, Lew and Moniz also testified in the Senate on
Thursday, and Defense Secretary Ash Carter is among officials
due to speak to lawmakers later this week.
Under the July 14 deal, world powers agreed to lift
sanctions on Tehran in return for long-term curbs on a nuclear
program that the West suspects was aimed at creating an atomic
bomb, but which Tehran says is peaceful.
Kerry insisted that walking away would isolate the United
States.
"If we walk away, we walk away alone. Our partners are not
going to be with us. Instead they'll walk away from the tough
multilateral sanctions that brought Iran to the negotiating
table in the first place," Kerry said.
House members signaled the difficulties the administration
will face getting Congress on board.
Representative Ed Royce, the committee's Republican
chairman, said the deal would provide Tehran with a "cash
bonanza" while weakening Washington's ability to pressure Iran's
leaders.
Some Democrats were skeptical also. Representative Eliot
Engel, the committee's top Democrat, said he saw a number of
troublesome issues in the agreement.
The administration officials insisted the deal was a better
way to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon than more
sanctions, or military action.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Howard Goller)