WASHINGTON Aug 4 Republican U.S. Representative
Ed Royce, the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign
Affairs Committee, on Tuesday introduced legislation to
disapprove of the nuclear agreement between world powers and
Iran.
Under the Iran Nuclear Review Act, which President Barack
Obama signed into law in May, Congress has until Sept. 17 to
approve or disapprove of the nuclear deal between Iran and world
powers announced on July 14.
Royce's announcement meant that the Republican-led Congress
will try to pass a disapproval resolution, which could cripple
the agreement, rather than a non-binding approval resolution.
